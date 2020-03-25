COVID-19 case confirmed at Ft. McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - A civilian employee who works at Ft. McCoy has tested positive for COVID-19.

The fort's public affairs office released the information late Wednesday morning.

The person tested positive on Tuesday for the virus. The employee is at home in isolation and following medical guidance according to the fort.

Both the Army and Monroe County have finished contacting anyone who may have interacted with the person at the fort during the past 14 days. Those individuals have gone into self-quarantine for 14 days.

No other details about the person will be released to protect the person's privacy, the statement said.

It also said the fort is taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the installation and elsewhere in Monroe County.

"Our priority is maintaining the health and safety of our Soldiers, civilian employees, and family members to ensure our readiness, while taking proactive steps to further prevent the spread of the virus," said Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels.