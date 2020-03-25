Educational & Fun: Create a thermometer

If you are getting to the point where you need more educational but fun activities to do with your kids, we've got you covered. The next 5 Wednesday's a new weather-related project will be done on Daybreak and posted online.

This week: Let's make a thermometer!

Most of the items can be found at home and the items you will need are an index card, tape, playdoh/clay, clear straw, clear bottle, and food coloring (I used super glue instead of playdoh).

Assembly:

Step 1: Fill the water bottle with water up to about 80% then add a few drops of food dye.

Step 2: Place the stray in the bottle about halfway down. Use the playdoh/clay to hold the straw in place and seal the hole. ( How I accomplished this task was using sharp tools, so if you try this route an older guardian may need to do this. But what I did was make a hole in the cap and placed the straw in the cap and used superglue to seal the air inside and hold the straw.)

Step 3: Then once sealed water may start to fill the straw, I found that it takes a few hours for this experiment to work. The water needs time to become room temperature.

Step 4: Then tape the index card to the back of the straw.

Step 5: The easiest way to mark the temperatures will be to keep the bottle in a neutral stop in your home. Then let it sit for a few hours to steady out and mark it what your home thermostat is at. Then from there you can introduce the thermometer to different environments and watch the water rise and sink from that spot.

What is happening?

What is occurring is that the pocket of air (the 20% of no liquid in your bottle) will influence the water to run up or down the straw. So, find the extremes like putting it in your fridge, or putting in direct sunlight. Then you can watch the water move up and down the straw. The summer months will show the most difference with chilly mornings to the sunny afternoons,

Scientifically: When the pocket of air warms up, it expands. This will then cause the water to rise up the straw. Once it cools the water will run down the straw. If you have any questions you can email me at atriplett@wxow.com

Next Wednesday, we will have another science project for you.