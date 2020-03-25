First COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona

Winona, Minn. (WXOW): The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Winona Wednesday.

These are the first confirmed cases in the county to date.

To protect the privacy of the individuals, the only details released so far are that the patients are both over the age of 70 and that they are in isolation and recovering.

Winona County Health and Human Services are working together with the MDH and health care partners to make sure that the patients are cared for and to offer assistance to people who may have had contact with them.

If someone has been in direct contact with anyone confirmed to have COVID-19, they will be contacted by someone from the MDH.