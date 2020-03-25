Gundersen accepting PPE donations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While Gundersen Health System says they currently have adequate amounts of personal protective equipment (PPE), they said they are grateful for any donations of new supplies in case of an upsurge in patients.

A release from Gundersen Wednesday morning said the donations would include:

Face shields

Digital thermometers

Eye protection such as safety glasses and goggles

Hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol

Sanitizing wipes

Masks including both N95 and surgical masks (any level)

Gloves

Gowns

They stressed that homemade masks will be accepted if they meet certain criteria.

For directions and a pattern, please contact Gundersen Medical Foundation at (608) 775-6600 or gmf@gundersenhealth.org. Mask specifications can be found here (how-to video here). To align needs and supply of PPE, PLEASE call Gundersen Medical Foundation first. This will allow staff to track the number of masks being made and who is making them.