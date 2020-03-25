We’re looking for your highlights!!

In lieu of the stay at home requests locally, we were wondering how you're coping with no sports.

Perhaps you can help us fill the void.

We want to air highlights from your family competitions while we wait for our games to return.

We're calling it our 'Stay at Home Highlights."

Here's what you need to do…Send us your highlights from your family games.

It could be anything, a nerf basketball slam dunk contest, a cribbage tournament, a mopping the floor contest, you get the idea.

Send us any sort of competition you and your family are doing to help pass the time and we'll run your highlights.

Send them to my e-mail semerich@wxow.com

Please keep your videos to about a minute long and send a detailed description too, so we know what we're looking at.

