Jackson Co., Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office: Daily business as normal

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Vernon County Sheriff's Office wants to clarify concerns people may have regarding travel now that the Safer-At-Home order is now in place.

(READ THE FULL ORDER HERE.)

Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Adam Olson says they've consulted with the Jackson County District Attorney's Office regarding the order.

Olson said that they will not be stopping vehicles without a traffic violation to inquire where someone is traveling and if the travels are "essential."

The sheriff's office also isn't requiring anyone to carry documents showing proof of work or travel.

You're allowed to go to work, get food, medications, or other essentials, the statement said. They do encourage people to limit travel and if out, practice social distancing.

The statement also said, "We will be following up on complaints of non-compliance with the order, but will not be kicking in doors."

The goal, they said, is to keep everyone safe and secure in the county.

It is the same goal for Sheriff John Spears of the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

He stated in a release that this is a community effort that requires collaboration and cooperation from everyone. He asked the people in Vernon County to voluntarily comply with the Safer-at-home order.

Like Jackson County, deputies will not be stopping anyone without reasonable suspicion there was a violation of the law. People also won't be detained or questioned regarding the purpose of traveling.

Spears ended his statement asking people to "Stay healthy and stay safe."