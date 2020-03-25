La Crescent businesses lend a helping hand

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - With limited foot traffic, canceled events and reduced incomes, local small businesses are taking a hit.

Many local restaurants and convenience stores are still able to bring in some money during this tough time, but other stores like retail are at a standstill.

It's not all bad, however. Some businesses in La Crescent are paying it forward and helping out other small businesses in town. The generosity in the community could be enough to help keep the doors open.

Owner of Thorson Graphics Summer Niemeier says that many of their spring orders were canceled. She's now relying on an online store and word of mouth to keep some revenue coming in. "January and February are already a slower time of year for this type of business. We usually strive on our spring orders," said Niemeier. "I just got the chills because I do hope that I can make payroll."

In tough times, these La Crescent businesses have each other's backs. Owner of the TimeOut Tavern Bill Schmitz and a few other businesses are lending a helping hand. Schmitz usually gets his shirts through Thorson Graphics, so he decided to prepay for a few large orders. "This gives them a chance to pay their bills, pay their employees if they can," said Schmitz. "We're all interlinked together so we need to help each other out the best we can. I think that promotes everything about what a small community is."

The Chamber of Commerce in La Crescent said the government is making small business loans easily accessible, but these local shops are asking you to keep them in mind over the next few weeks.