La Crosse Community Foundation says $500k donation from FSPA is only the beginning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- The La Crosse Community Foundation is thanking the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration for a $500,000 donation to the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund. It's a joint project of the Foundation and the Great Rivers United Way.

The La Crosse Community Foundation says they are forever grateful to the Sisters for stepping up to help.



"They always do what they can to help out in times of need. this is just an incredible way to inspire others to give and if we all come together as a community, we're gonna be OK," said Jamie Schloegel.

They hope the donation will encourage others to do the same.

To make an online donation, go to the La Crosse Community Foundation website.

You can also mail in a donation to this address:

401 Main Street #205

La Crosse, WI 54658



You can also drop off a donation at one of the drive-through lanes at the La Crosse or Onalaska branches of State Bank Financial.