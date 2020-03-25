La Crosse County Circuit Court applies temporary measures amid COVID-19

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Restrictions to courtroom activities at the La Crosse County Courthouse are in place as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Civil cases can continue if a judge or jury is not needed.

As for courtroom appearances, arguments in front of a judge, more specifically a jury trial, will not take place as long as this order is in effect.

There is a ripple effect in the suspension, and one lawyer says this impacts the months to follow.

"It is going to back people up. I mean, if you had a trial scheduled in April for a jury trial, that doesn't mean you're going to have it in May because jury trials, you need to schedule sometime well in advance of the actual trial," said Brent Smith a lawyer for Johns, Flaherty & Collins in La Crosse.

These temporary measures go until May 1, but that can be pushed back or forward. It will depend on the evolving circumstances of the spread of COVID-19.

Click here for more information on La Crosse County Court activities.