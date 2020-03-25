La Crosse trail closure update

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Taking walks and hiking are great ways to get the blood flowing, or even just stretch your legs after long days in quarantine. To help people be safe when getting fresh air, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department wants you to be aware of which trails are open for use and which ones are still closed, and they ask you to respect trail closures at this time.

All bluff land trails are still closed since they are highly susceptible to damage at this time of the year.

Here's a list of trails that are closed:

Hixon Forest - 2600 Old Quarry Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601

Upper Hixon Forest – 700 County Rd FA, La Crosse, WI 54601

Mathy Quarry - N3065 County Rd FA, La Crosse, WI 54601

Hass Tract – 3720 Easter Rd, La Crosse WI 54601

Dobson Tract – 4402 Grandad Bluff Rd, La Crosse WI 54601

We also have a list of the trails that are still open for public use:

Pammel Creek Trail

Jim Asfoor and Vietnam Veterans – in the La Crosse River Marsh

Chad Erickson Park Trail – 3601 Park Lane Dr, La Crosse WI 54601

Paved Trail on Houska Park - 1011 Joseph Houska Dr, La Crosse, WI 54601

If you decide to go for a walk or hike, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department asks that you follow the proper social distancing protocols and CDC guidelines to help protect yourself and the community from the spread of COVID-19. If you have any further questions about trail closures or openings, you can reach the Parks and Rec department here: (608) 789-7533.