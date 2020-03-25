Donarski’s sweep AP post-season awards

Donarski’s sweep AP post-season awardsNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- Senior Lexi Donarski of La Crosse Aquinas is the Wisconsin Associated Press girls basketball player of the year, while her father and coach Dave Donarski is the AP's coach of the year. The Blugolds went 25-1 this season and beat Crandon 73-42 in a state semifinal before the WIAA halted the tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak. Lexi Donarski averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game for Aquinas. The 5-foot-10 guard has committed to Iowa State. The Blugolds qualified for the past four WIAA Division 4 championship games and won two of the three they played.
2019-20 ASSOCIATED PRESS GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Lexi Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas (unanimous)
Coach of the year: Dave Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas
FIRST TEAM
Maddison Baker, 6-2, sr., West Bend West
Lexi Donarski, 5-10, sr., La Crosse Aquinas (unanimous)
Leilani Kapinus, 5-11, sr., Madison Memorial
Caroline Strande, 5-11, sr., Racine Lutheran (unanimous)
Maty Wilke, 5-10, jr., Beaver Dam
SECOND TEAM
Leah Earnest, 5-11, sr., Stevens Point
Macy McGlone, 6-3, sr., Hortonville
Anna Mortag, 6-0 sr., Brookfield Central
Jaddan Simmons, 5-9, sr., Green Bay Southwest
Sitori Tanin, 6-2, sr., Middleton
THIRD TEAM
Courtney Becker, 6-0, sr., La Crosse Aquinas
Bridget Froehlke, 5-9, sr., Wrightstown
Anna Lutz, 6-1, jr, Marshall
Sami Martin, 6-2, sr., Platteville
Natalie McNeal, 5-8, sr., Germantown
FOURTH TEAM
Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, so., Waupun
Jada Donaldson, 5-6, sr., Beaver Dam
Natalie Leuzinger, 5-9, sr., Black Hawk
Khamya McNeal, 5-7, sr., Milwaukee King
Olivia Sobczak, 6-0, sr., Oconomowoc
HONORABLE MENTION
Kamorea Arnold, fr., Germantown; Paige Banks, sr., Evansville; Bailey Butler, jr., Black Hawk; Mesa Byom, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Angie Cera, sr., Mukwonago; Ella Diny, sr., Wrightstown; Carley Duffney, jr., Green Bay Preble; Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska; Morgann Gardner, jr., Racine Lutheran; Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal; Caelan Givens, sr., Chippewa Falls; Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Emily Herzberg, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Dru Henning, sr., Mukwonago; Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia; Natalie Jens, jr., Beaver Dam; Mackenzie Johnson, Sr., Bay Port; Nicole Johnson, sr., Mineral Point; Lily Krahn, so., Prairie du Chien; Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, sr., Pius XI; Emily La Chapell, So., Appleton East; Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott; Peyton McGinnis, sr., Waupun; Sarah Mueller, sr., Stevens Point Pacelli; Brianna Nelson, sr., Eleva-Strum; Laura Nickel, jr., Marshall; Olivia Pitrof, sr., Racine Horlick; Olivia Rangel, jr., Franklin; Emmoni Rankins, sr., Madison Memorial; Haley Rens, jr., Laconia; Katie Rohner, sr., Waterford; Becca Schauer, sr., Ozaukee; Lauren Schill, sr., Pewaukee; Grace Schmidt, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Kylie Schmidt, jr., Mishicot; Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly; Julia Seidel, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Kylie Strop, sr., River Falls; Taylor Theusch, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Maggie Trautsch, sr., DeForest; Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon; Kennedy Van Zile, sr., Rhinelander; Hailey Voelker, sr., Colby; Julianna Wagner, jr., Lake Mills; Emma Wollert, sr., Sheboygan Falls; Madison Zimmer, sr., Clear Lake.