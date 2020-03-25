Donarski’s sweep AP post-season awards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- Senior Lexi Donarski of La Crosse Aquinas is the Wisconsin Associated Press girls basketball player of the year, while her father and coach Dave Donarski is the AP's coach of the year. The Blugolds went 25-1 this season and beat Crandon 73-42 in a state semifinal before the WIAA halted the tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak. Lexi Donarski averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game for Aquinas. The 5-foot-10 guard has committed to Iowa State. The Blugolds qualified for the past four WIAA Division 4 championship games and won two of the three they played.

2019-20 ASSOCIATED PRESS GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the Year: Lexi Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas (unanimous)

Coach of the year: Dave Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas

FIRST TEAM

Maddison Baker, 6-2, sr., West Bend West

Lexi Donarski, 5-10, sr., La Crosse Aquinas (unanimous)

Leilani Kapinus, 5-11, sr., Madison Memorial

Caroline Strande, 5-11, sr., Racine Lutheran (unanimous)

Maty Wilke, 5-10, jr., Beaver Dam

SECOND TEAM

Leah Earnest, 5-11, sr., Stevens Point

Macy McGlone, 6-3, sr., Hortonville

Anna Mortag, 6-0 sr., Brookfield Central

Jaddan Simmons, 5-9, sr., Green Bay Southwest

Sitori Tanin, 6-2, sr., Middleton

THIRD TEAM

Courtney Becker, 6-0, sr., La Crosse Aquinas

Bridget Froehlke, 5-9, sr., Wrightstown

Anna Lutz, 6-1, jr, Marshall

Sami Martin, 6-2, sr., Platteville

Natalie McNeal, 5-8, sr., Germantown

FOURTH TEAM

Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, so., Waupun

Jada Donaldson, 5-6, sr., Beaver Dam

Natalie Leuzinger, 5-9, sr., Black Hawk

Khamya McNeal, 5-7, sr., Milwaukee King

Olivia Sobczak, 6-0, sr., Oconomowoc

HONORABLE MENTION

Kamorea Arnold, fr., Germantown; Paige Banks, sr., Evansville; Bailey Butler, jr., Black Hawk; Mesa Byom, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Angie Cera, sr., Mukwonago; Ella Diny, sr., Wrightstown; Carley Duffney, jr., Green Bay Preble; Olivia Gamoke, jr., Onalaska; Morgann Gardner, jr., Racine Lutheran; Remi Geiger, sr., Loyal; Caelan Givens, sr., Chippewa Falls; Erin Hedman, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Emily Herzberg, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Dru Henning, sr., Mukwonago; Ellie Hoesley, sr., Arcadia; Natalie Jens, jr., Beaver Dam; Mackenzie Johnson, Sr., Bay Port; Nicole Johnson, sr., Mineral Point; Lily Krahn, so., Prairie du Chien; Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, sr., Pius XI; Emily La Chapell, So., Appleton East; Isabella Lenz, jr., Prescott; Peyton McGinnis, sr., Waupun; Sarah Mueller, sr., Stevens Point Pacelli; Brianna Nelson, sr., Eleva-Strum; Laura Nickel, jr., Marshall; Olivia Pitrof, sr., Racine Horlick; Olivia Rangel, jr., Franklin; Emmoni Rankins, sr., Madison Memorial; Haley Rens, jr., Laconia; Katie Rohner, sr., Waterford; Becca Schauer, sr., Ozaukee; Lauren Schill, sr., Pewaukee; Grace Schmidt, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Kylie Schmidt, jr., Mishicot; Maddy Schreiber, jr., Kimberly; Julia Seidel, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Kylie Strop, sr., River Falls; Taylor Theusch, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Maggie Trautsch, sr., DeForest; Liz Uhl, sr., Oregon; Kennedy Van Zile, sr., Rhinelander; Hailey Voelker, sr., Colby; Julianna Wagner, jr., Lake Mills; Emma Wollert, sr., Sheboygan Falls; Madison Zimmer, sr., Clear Lake.