Local volunteers create protective masks for healthcare providers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of local volunteers got together and created 'Teaming up to Sew for Our Healthcare heroes'.

The group is an organized effort to make protective medical masks for local healthcare providers.

They reached out to several local hospitals and clinics to donate homemade masks, as well and mask pick up locations.

Danielle Beach, one of the volunteers, said she is happy to be part of something that makes a difference in the community.

"It just tears me up every time I see someone help others through this pandemic," Beach said. "I encourage people to reach out to see what they can do to help ease tension during this time."

Gundersen Health System put out a warning for health officials about the possible shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Gundersen Health System officials listed online specifications and a how-to-video for the public to create protective masks. Gundersen officials state that homemade masks are being accepted if they meet specific criteria.