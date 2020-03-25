WATCH 1:55 pm: Walz set to announce new restrictions in COVID-19 fight

 Skip to Content

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to address the state to announce new restrictions as the state fights to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

His announcement is set for 2 p.m.

Walz had previously shuttered bars and restaurants. But he's been taking a cautious approach to imposing additional restrictions on Minnesota residents and businesses.

Some states have imposed shelter in place orders, but Walz said Tuesday he was hoping to find a "smarter and more targeted way to respond." The state's count of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 287 Wednesday, up 25 from a day earlier.

Associated Press

