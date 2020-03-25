More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now stands at 585.

The new number was released shortly before 2 p.m. by Wisconsin's Department of Health Services.

Since yesterday, over 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

DHS said there are 10,089 negative tests so far, an increase of 1,852 since Monday.

La Crosse County is now reporting 12 cases including two involving community spread. One of the 12 people has since recovered from the virus.

One case was reported in Monroe County.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.