Opportunity to write letters to people living in nursing homes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Great Rivers United Way is looking for people interested in writing letters to nursing home residents during COVID-19 isolation.

In order to keep them healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, regular visitors are not allowed inside local nursing homes.

Great Rivers United Way created a pen-pal program so anyone can send handwritten letters to residents who might be feeling lonely during this time.

Community Engagement Leader Julie Nelson said they hope people contribute because it could give the residents some joy--even if they don't know whom the letter is from.

"That's almost more powerful to have a stranger," Nelson said. "Someone that I don't know at all took the time to make this letter, put it in an envelope and put a stamp on it just to think of me. So that can be a really powerful thing sometimes."

Nelson said people can write about what they're watching, reading or baking during this time of quarantine.

If anyone is interested in writing to one of the six local nursing homes, sign up here.