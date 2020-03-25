These businesses can remain open following governor’s Safer at Home order

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed an order closing what state officials say are non-essential businesses.

The order is effective until 8 a.m. Fri., April 24, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued.

If a business is an Essential Business or Operation as defined in this order, it does not need documentation or certification to continue its work that is done in compliance with this order.

READ THE GOVERNOR'S FULL ORDER HERE

Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to:

Health care operations, including home health workers;

Critical infrastructure;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;

Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;

Child care facilities, with some limitations;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks;

Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and

Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

The order contains detailed information regarding the exemptions provided to certain businesses. If a business is unsure about whether or not they are exempted from this order, please contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation here.

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:

Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;

Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home;

Care for a family member in another household; and

Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:

Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house);

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your face;

Stay home.



This is a rapidly evolving situation and we encourage you and the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.

Below is Gov. Evers full statement posted on Facebook.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19 in... Posted by Governor Tony Evers on Monday, March 23, 2020

Not sure what the #SaferAtHome order means for you? Take a look the FAQ sheet here ⬇️https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/Safer%20at%20Home%20FAQ%203.24.20.pdf Posted by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday, March 24, 2020