Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are moving tentatively higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 is up slightly in the first few minutes of trading. If the gain holds, it would be the first back-to-back increase for the index since the market's sell-off began last month.

The Dow rose 1%, a day after surging 11.4%. Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the number of new coronavirus cases peaks.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) -- Japan's Nikkei 225 has surged 8% and other world markets also largely rose after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

The advances Wednesday followed the best day since 1933 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rocketed 11.4% higher on Tuesday. Wall Street futures were subdued, suggesting a cautious start to trading.

The recent gains were a respite from a brutal month of nearly nonstop selling. But with cases of the virus still climbing, investors are leery of saying markets have hit bottom.