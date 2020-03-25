Temporary La Crosse street closure

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) Some road work in La Crosse will result in a temporary closure beginning March 25.

Fourteenth Street North from Vine to Main Streets, including the intersection of State Street, is closed to through traffic.

The City says it's necessary to complete utility work to prepare for the repaving of that area.

A number of departments and private contractors are involved, all with varying timelines. So at the moment, the City says that the area will remain closed "for the duration of the project."

In the meantime, you should expect some delays because of changing traffic patterns.