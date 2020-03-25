Trane employee tests positive for COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW): Local manufacturing company Trane confirmed that an employee in their La Crosse Plant 7 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is currently isolated and recovering at home.

The company notified other employees who worked in close proximity to the person. Those people will self-quarantine.

The plant has been temporarily closed while the company prepares to deep clean the facilities.

