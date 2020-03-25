UK Palace: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

(WKOW) -- Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a royal spokesman.

Clarence House officials say Prince Charles has mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

They also say that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been tested and does not have COVID-19.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," say royal officials.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement regarding Queen Elizabeth, “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

Royal officials say Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.