5 arrested in Monroe County for drug trafficking

Sparta, Wis. (WXOW): Five people are now facing multiple charges for selling drugs out of a Sparta residence. The five people are:

Allison Worster, who is facing five counts of felony bail jumping in addition to possession of methamphetamine and a second offense of possession of THC, both as party to a crime. She also faces a count of possession of drug paraphernalia, also as party to a crime.

Nicholas Hays faces three charges, all of which include as party to a crime. He's charged with maintaining a place of drug trafficking, as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Bryce Boncouri faces seven counts of felony bail jumping, as well as possession of narcotic drugs, methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Godfrey also faces multiple charges that carry the addition of party to a crime. He is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of both THC and drug paraphernalia.

The last person charged is Lynzee Berkley, who faces a charge of repeatedly bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime and a second or subsequent offense, and charges of possession of narcotic drugs, methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia, all as repeated offenses.

Police conducted a search of the residence where these five were arrested, and found a wide variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, needles, and smoking devices. A court date has not yet been announced.