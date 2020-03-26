Another storm this weekend…

Thursday gloom…

Light rain left the area last night, but clouds continued for the region through today. An isolated shower is still possible into this evening, but any amounts will be very light. Highs today were in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Major storm is brewing…

A powerful low pressure area will come out of the southwest Friday night and will exit the region on Sunday. It will be warm enough to support rain for the region beginning Friday night, and rain will fall from time to time into early Sunday morning. A few t-storms are possible and rain could produce flooding this weekend.

Drying for next week…

Sunday should feature a decrease in clouds leading to a very mild start to next week. Highs will rise into the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden