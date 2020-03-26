City of La Crosse provides update for residents, asks for donations

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is providing updates to residents on changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the video provided Thursday, Mayor Tim Kabat, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam, and Police Chief Shawn Kudron provide details on items including the opening of the Emergency Operations Center.

Mayor Kabat also went over details of how city services are operating during this event including election information.

The city is also accepting donations of personal protection equipment and other items to keep workers and the public safe.

They are looking for the following:

Disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes, sanitizer, sanitizer dispensers, individual sanitizer bottles, spray bottles and nozzles, and cleaning towels

Any latex/nitrile gloves,

N95 masks

Rain ponchos, Tyvek suit, etc

Any donations related to Personal Protective Equipment

A donation site is set up on Isle La Plume that is open from 7 am to 3 pm daily. Donations can be placed at the designated location in a tent near the front entrance of the Municipal Service Center. Staff will come out and secure the donations.

If anyone has questions about donations, they can call the Emergency Operations Center at 608-789-7571.