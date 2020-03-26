Gloomy skies continue and so will the rain

Calmer, Cloudy and drier…

After the rainy day yesterday, the pattern seems to slow down. Yet, the region will remain under those gloomy and grim skies. The cloudy skies will hold through your Friday with calm northerly winds. There may be a few spots of sunshine, but isolated showers continue to be possible today.

Mainly south of I-90 from Minnesota into Wisconsin will be the areas you could see rainfall. This chance will exist for most of the day but accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Rainy weekend…

You should not need your umbrella Friday as showers will start after the evening commute. Yet, once the showers start there will not be many breaks in the rain. As the low pressure nears the Coulee Region on Saturday evening heavy rain and thunderstorms become possible. This system will taper off into Sunday morning. But, the heavy rain could lead to river rises and rivers are already running high.

Outside of dealing with the rainy weather, it will be very breezy. Starting Saturday afternoon through Sunday the winds will be blustery. But with the rainy conditions, the breezy winds should not be much of a worry if you stay indoors.

Brighter outlook…

Depending on how quickly the low pressure can move out Sunday the sunshine may be possible. But, an abundance of the sunshine will be around to start the week off. There is also the potential for temperatures to touch the 60s, yay for more good news!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett