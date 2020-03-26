Central’s Davis is State Player of the year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis has won Wisconsin Associated Press player of the year honors. Davis was aiming for a WIAA Division 2 state championship this season. But the University of Wisconsin commit didn't get the chance to make that happen. Davis helped Central beat the state's No. 1 team in a sectional semifinal before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 27.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders. AP coach of the year honors go to longtime Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue.

2019-20 ASSOCIATED PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the Year -- Johnny Davis, sr., La Crosse Central

Coach of the Year -- Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City

2019 TEAM returnees

FIRST TEAM

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 6-9, jr., Sussex Hamilton (unanimous)

Johnny Davis, 6-5, sr., La Crosse Central (unanimous)

Carter Gilmore, 6-7, sr., Hartland Arrowhead

Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, jr., Racine St. Catherine's

Jacob Ognacevic, 6-8, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran

SECOND TEAM

Dalton Banks, 6-2, sr., Eau Claire North

David Joplin, 6-7, Jr., Brookfield Central

Max Klesmit, 6-3, sr., Neenah

Isaiah Stewart, 6-0, sr., Madison La Follette

AJ Vukovich, 6-5, sr., East Troy

THIRD TEAM

Jake Buchanan, 6-0, sr., Kimberly

Jordan Davis, 6-4, sr., La Crosse Central

Alex Huibregtse, 6-4, sr., Grafton

Keonte Jones, 6-3, sr., Madison East

Preston Ruedinger, 6-2, jr., Oshkosh Lourdes

FOURTH TEAM

Cole Booth, 6-1, sr., Plymouth

Brayden Dailey, 6-6, jr., Cuba City

Mason Dorn, 6-1, jr., Seymour

Kobe Johnson, 6-3, jr., Glendale Nicolet

Kamari McGee, 6-0 jr., Racine St. Catherine's

HONORABLE MENTION

Alex Antetokounmpo, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Carson Arenz, sr., Onalaska; Grant Beirne, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Charlie Bender, jr., Lake Mills; Caden Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Casper, Sr., Merrill; Aidan Clarey, sr., Brookfield Academy; John Bunks, sr., Appleton Xavier; Ryan Claflin, sr., Southern Door; Cole Crubel, sr., River Ridge; Mason Dopirak, jr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Ben Emler, sr., Columbus; Will Fuhrmann, sr., Reedsburg; Logan Geissler, sr., Bay Port; Derek Gray, sr., Madison La Follette; Reed Gunnink, sr., Laconia; Cade Hall, Sr., Mauston; Darius Hannah, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Luke Healy, jr., Hudson; Sam Haese, jr., Wrightstown; Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton; Logan Jedwabny, sr., Kaukauna; Jordan Johnson, jr., Elkhorn; Zac Johnson, jr., River Falls;

Matthew Kissner, Sr., Pittsville; Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Gabe Krueger, Sr., Wausau East; Carter Lancaster, jr., Darlington; Grant Manke, sr., Bangor; Cade Meyer, jr., Monroe; Quinton Murrell, jr., Milwaukee King; Parker Nielsen, sr., Prescott; Brady Olson, sr., Cuba City; Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, sr., Chippewa Falls; Cameron Palesse, jr., Waukesha West; Brandin Podziemski, jr., St. John's Northwestern Military Academy; Colin Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Donovan Schwartz, sr., Winnebago Lutheran Academy; Tyrell Stuttley, sr., Onalaska; Kaleim Taylor, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Karter Thomas, sr., Oshkosh West; JaKobe Thompson, jr., Racine Case; Terrance Thompson, sr., La Crosse Central; Casey Verhagen, so., Sheboygan Lutheran; Caleb Williams, Sr., Wild Rose.