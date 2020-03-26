Lions Clubs start ‘Takeout Challenge’ to support local business

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Galesville, Ettrick and Trempealeau Lions Clubs are teaming up to support local businesses.

They are holding a Takeout Challenge, where participants can win cash prizes for ordering takeout food.

Participants will be put in the drawing once for ordering from five local establishments. Their name will be put in the drawing a second time for ordering from eight local establishments.

Organizers started the challenge in an effort to help area businesses that had to close their doors to the public due to COVID-19.

"The businesses are strong around here, " President of the Galesville Lions Club Tyler Truax said. "A lot of people support them. I mean this community has always been supportive of everything that we do, so we are hoping that everyone will continue. And if we gave them a little prize and incentive, that it would work."

The deadline to submit carryout receipts is Sunday, April 5. Winners will be picked in the Takeout Challenge on Friday, April 10.

Entrees can be sent to the Galesville Lions Club at P.O. Box 492 Galesville, WI 54630.

