Longest-serving legislator,Fred Risser won’t seek re-election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The longest-serving legislator in the United States is finally going to call it quits. Wisconsin state Sen. Fred Risser announced Thursday that he won't seek re-election this fall.

Risser represents the Madison area. He's 92 years old and in his 64th year as a Wisconsin legislator, making him the longest-serving legislator in state and national history.

According to his office, he's also the last World War II veteran remaining in the state legislatures and Congress. He was the architect of Wisconsin's indoor smoking ban.