Minnesota earns top marks for “Social Distancing”

MINNESOTA (WXOW) - People in the Land of 10,000 Lakes appear to take social distancing seriously. A data company using cell phone tracking info gives Minnesotans an "A" for their efforts.

The website Unacast ranked all 50 states based on a number of metrics, including travel. The site claims Minnesota has cut down on travel by as much as 45% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois and Michigan join Minnesota with "A" grades. Wisconsin earned a "B" ranking from the site. Iowa checked-in with a "C" grade.

The company won't say what apps it used to track the data, but a computer forensic expert said it's likely they're common apps most people have on their phones.