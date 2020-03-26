Students make medical masks

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A student organization at La Crescent-Hokah High School sewed medical masks to donate to Gundersen Health System nurses and doctors during COVID-19 pandemic.

They belong to the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.

The students used 100% cotton material that can be washed and reused by healthcare workers in the event that there's a shortage of masks.

"At least with this, they have something protecting them even if it's super small and has to be re-washed after every patient," La Crescent-Hokah senior Mattison Donaldson said. "At least it's something."

FCCLA coordinator and faculty member Kristi Traxler collected the masks to deliver them to Gundersen Health System.

La Crosse County Health Department officials said that people should not go out and buy fabric as it breaks safer-at-home-rules, but if people have extra unused fabric, they can drop it off at the back entrance of La Crescent Hokah-High School.