Tokyo Olympics: Looking for a new date for opening, closing

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) -- The Tokyo Olympics need new dates for the opening and closing ceremonies in 2021.

Officials say nothing can move ahead until those dates are worked out by the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government and Tokyo organizers.

That was the message from the CEO to his senior leadership team as they met for the first time to find a way forward.

Toshiro Muto says "we must decide this soon otherwise it will be hard to decide on other things to follow."

The Tokyo Olympics were to open in four months but they were postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.