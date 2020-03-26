VARC, Inc. donates masks to local healthcare providers

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): Wisconsin non-profit VARC, Inc.'s La Crosse location donated hundreds of N95 masks from their inventory to help local healthcare agencies provide adequate numbers of masks to their patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elizabeth Filter, VARC's president and CEO, personally helped deliver supplies of masks to Gundersen and Mayo Clinic in La Crosse, as well as Vernon Memorial in Viroqua, Mile Bluff in Mauston, Reedsburg Medical Center, and Richland Medical Center. Filter said that "It was clear that we could be of assistance to our communities, so we we acted."