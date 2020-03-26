Staying Sharpe: New Vikings receiver follows Diggs departure

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have turned first to Tajae Sharpe, facing a glaring hole at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs.

Sharpe agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings this week. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

Whenever teams are able to start practicing, Sharpe should at least have a head start on the playbook. Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak was the head coach of the Houston Texans when Matt LaFleur was on staff there.

LaFleur was Sharpe's offensive coordinator with the Titans in 2018, before becoming head coach of the Green Bay Packers.