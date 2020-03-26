Viterbo University makes PPE donation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University donates medical supplies to their neighbor Thursday.
The university brought personal protection equipment over to Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.
The items included:
- 300 Medline Fluid Resistant Procedure Face Masks with ear loops level 1
- 20 N95 face masks by 3M
- 60 Isolation Gowns by Select, latex-free
- 170 Ultra Spec Clear Frame Lab Glasses (impact and chemical splash-proof)
- 7,000 of VWR brand critical swabs with cotton head (the long ones and in sterile packages)
- 13,000 Nitrile Gloves in various sizes.
