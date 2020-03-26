 Skip to Content

Viterbo University makes PPE donation

5:57 pm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University donates medical supplies to their neighbor Thursday.

The university brought personal protection equipment over to Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.

The items included:

  • 300 Medline Fluid Resistant Procedure Face Masks with ear loops level 1
  • 20 N95 face masks by 3M
  • 60 Isolation Gowns by Select, latex-free
  • 170 Ultra Spec Clear Frame Lab Glasses (impact and chemical splash-proof)
  • 7,000 of VWR brand critical swabs with cotton head (the long ones and in sterile packages)
  • 13,000 Nitrile Gloves in various sizes.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

