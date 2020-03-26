WATCH: 4 p.m.: COVID-19 situation update from the White House
News app viewers can watch the news conference here
WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Watch the White House daily briefing on the administration's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
- All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates