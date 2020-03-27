 Skip to Content

2 more in Iowa die of coronavirus; total cases rise to 235

By DAVID PITT and RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) --Iowa public health officials data shows the state is experiencing a surge in new positive cases of coronavirus with 56 new cases noted Friday and two additional deaths.

A statement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds indicates Iowa now has 235 positive cases and three deaths. One adult over age 81 in Poweshiek County died and another between 61 and 80 died in Allamakee County.

Both died Thursday night. Public health officials say 32 Iowans are hospitalized. The virus has now been found in 46 of Iowa's 99 counties.

