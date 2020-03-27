Evers asks lawmakers to modify election statutes

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he wants legislators to act quickly to send all registered voters get an absentee ballot for the April 7 spring election and allow local clerks time to count them.

Evers tweeted Friday that he's asking the Legislature to act "swiftly" but stopped short of calling a special session. Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, says the governor is prepared to call a special session but wants to work toward consensus with Republican leaders.

The odds Republicans will convene to do anything look slim. GOP leaders said this week they think the election should continue as planned.