COVID-19 Scams: What you should know

MADISON, Wis. – With the coronavirus evolving daily in Wisconsin,consumers are being encouraged to exercise caution when donating to a charity and to report suspected charity scams.

While these times are rough for all, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld offer some advice that consumers can take in order to avoid charity scams as well as how to file a complaint if you feel you have received a charity scam call.

Actions consumers may take to avoid charity scams:

Do Your Research

Search DFI’s online registry to see if an organization is registered in Wisconsin and review its financial reports: https://wdfi.org/charitableorganizations/. Under Wis. Stat. § 202.12, most fundraisers and charitable organizations soliciting donations are required to register and report each year. Although not every charity needs to register, the fact that an organization isn’t registered can be a red flag.

See how the charity has been rated by watchdog organizations such as the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, and Guidestar.

Search the charity’s name online with words like “complaint” and “scam.”

Ask Questions

What are the charity’s website, address, and mission?

How much of your donation will go directly to services, not fundraising?

Be Careful How You Pay

If someone asks you to send cash, wire money, or donate by gift card, don’t do it. It’s safer to pay by credit card or check.

If you’re donating online, check that the webpage where you enter your payment information has “https” in the address. This means your financial information is secure.

Watch Out for Scammers’ Tricks

Scammers can spoof caller ID to make their fundraising calls look like they’re from your local area code, a Wisconsin area code, or from an organization you know.

Scammers might attempt to pressure you into donating immediately before you have time to do any research. A legitimate charity will welcome your donation at any time.

How to Make a Complaint

Individuals who have information about a suspected charity scam are encouraged to report that information to DFI. You can submit a complaint online at https://www.wdfi.org/CharitableOrganizations/forms/dfi-dccs-2255.pdf.

Find more charity tips here:

https://www.wdfi.org/CharitableOrganizations/faqDonors.htm

https://www.wdfi.org/CharitableOrganizations/givingTipsForDonors.htmhttps://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0074-giving-charity

https://www.doj.state.wi.us/news-releases/ag-kaul-and-dfi-secretary-blumenfeld-warn-about-encourage-reporting-potential-covid-19