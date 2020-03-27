Evers urges absentee voting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers continues to urge voters in Wisconsin to register to take part in absentee voting prior to the April 7 election.

While absentee voting will be easier and help stop the spread of COVID-19 there are some things voters should know before they request then mail in their absentee vote.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said there are three things that need to be completed in order for your ballot to count. "The voter needs to sign it, a witness needs to sign it, and the witness needs to make sure they put their address on there. If any of those things are missing, your ballot will not be counted."

Voters have until April 2 to request an absentee ballot. You can find more information by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ .