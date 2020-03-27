Festival Foods donates $200,000 to WI United Way organizations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Festival Foods is helping communities around the state with a $200,000 donation to United Way organizations.

The grocery store chain made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“These are unprecedented times, so we don’t know where the greatest needs will be as we navigate the impacts of Covid-19,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods in a statement. “The United Way has been a trusted partner of Festival Foods for decades. It is a great organization that matches local community resources with community needs.”

There are 41 United Way organizations in Wisconsin including the Great Rivers United Way which serves seven counties in Western Wisconsin.