Fire damages Xcel French Island plant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An early morning fire causes moderate damage to part of Xcel Energy's French Island Plant.

Batallion Chief David Snow said the La Crosse Fire Department was called shortly before 1 a.m. to the plant at 200 Bainbridge Street.

A large machine was on fire inside the building.

Firefighters were able to put it out quickly and kept it from spread to other parts of the plant according to Chief Snow. He described the damage as moderate.

No one was hurt in the fire.