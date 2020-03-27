G-E-T Vocal Point featured in national documentary

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the entertainment industry in a forced intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences can tune into see how Vocal Point took the a cappella world by storm.

PBS Wisconsin produced the documentary "Acapocalypse! A Cappella's New Note," which will begin streaming across the country on the PBS app on Monday. PBS Wisconsin will air the broadcast in a television premiere on Tuesday, March 31 at 8 pm.

Mixing concert footage with behind the scenes looks, the show examines how GET's Vocal Point creates their award-winning performances. It shows how their hard work helped the small, rural school create one of the country's top high school music groups.

“What we’re doing at G-E-T with our music program, and I think this goes for the entire school and the administration, is we want our students to have the best and to be the best,” said G-E-T Choral Director Ryan Stuempges. “We just don’t settle.”

Stuempges added that the release of the documentary comes at a perfect time. Before the pandemic hit, Vocal Point was supposed to be taking part in an a cappella festival this weekend in Los Angeles.