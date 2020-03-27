Kaddy’s Kafe fish fry continues

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Despite only seeing half of their usual business on weekdays, Kaddy's Kafe is selling out on Fish-Fry-Fridays.

The small community cannot gather at the restaurant due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they can still order take-out food.

"Most of our sales are on the weekends," Kaddy's Kafe Owner Lori Kadlec said. "The weekends carry a restaurant business and this has been oh so much more important right now because during the week we have a lot of regulars who order lunch or breakfast. But the weekends have been so busy especially Friday nights. That's really helped us be able to stay open."

