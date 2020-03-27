La Crosse Distilling handing out free hand sanitizer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday from Noon to 2 p.m.

That's the time when hand sanitizer is given away to people for free, compliments of La Crosse Distilling Co.

Earlier this month, the distillery announced they were shifting production from spirits to hand sanitizer since they were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company's founder, Nick Weber, says that their house spirits are distilled from a certified organic ethanol base.

The end result is a sanitizer with an 80% alcohol base.

On the distillery's Facebook page Friday evening, they laid out how people can receive a bottle of hand sanitizer.

They've coordinated with police and fire departments to assist with handing out their sanitizer.

There are seven locations where you can pick up a bottle:

They do say that if you are driving, a volunteer will deliver the sanitizer to your vehicle.

There is a limit of one per vehicle.