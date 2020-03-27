Misty’s Dance Studio temporarily made into daycare facility

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Tony Evers has ordered that childcare facilities may not operate with more than ten staff at time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at time.

This order is a road-block for many childcare facilities, including Children's Tree House Daycare in Onalaska.

Children's Tree House Daycare staff reached out to Misty Lown for help. Lown is the owner of Misty's Dance Unlimited, a dance studio located right across from the daycare.

Lown agreed, and by Friday, the dance studio became an emergency licensee for care.

"63 of the families Children's Tree House cares for are essential workers." Lown said, "These families are serving on the front line of medical, so it was just a no brainer for me to step in."

Natasha Remis, the Owner/Director for Children's Tree House Daycare, said before the pandemic, her daycare would service 126 kids on an average daily.

"Being able to expand at the dance studio creates a sense of normalcy for the kids through these crazy times." Remis said, "Oftentimes, kids don't know how to express what is going on in their life. Keeping structure in a child's life and maintaining a daily routine is crucial to child development."

Remis said her daycare is closely following COVID-19 sanitation protocols.

Children's Tree House Daycare staff say they are checking for new openings for kids, and are in communication with The Parenting Place, which is another local childcare facility.

If you are looking cor childcare at this time, The Children's Tree House Daycare can be reached at 608 783 454 for availability.

