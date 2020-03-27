More COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, but more ways to help

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While the number of COVID-19 cases increases in La Crosse County, so to are ways that people can help one another.

Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department said there are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The most recent case is a woman in her early 50s. She said so far, none of the cases have required hospitalization. Three have since recovered.

She also said that updated numbers from the Department of Health Services showed 842 cases in the state. Of those, 13 have died. She took a moment to acknowledge that she personally knew one of the people who died due to the virus.

More people are stepping up to help out in response to the outbreak. Julie Nelson of the Great Rivers United Way spoke about people asking how they can help.

Nelson pointed to their UGetConnected website where people can find volunteer opportunities in the community.

She said their COVID-19 La Crosse Needs page had details for anyone who would like to make protective masks. She urged people to use this approved pattern for the masks to make it easier for distribution.

Nelson stated there is a drop-off location on Isle La Plumethat is open from 7-3 daily where people can bring their donations.

She concluded her remarks by saying that the Coulee Region RSVP and Great Rivers United Way are asking for help with their letter-writing campaign.

The program sends cards and letters of support to those living in nursing homes who are now isolated from family and friends because of the COVID-19 virus.