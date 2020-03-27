Onalaska Police investigate suspicious fire

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police are looking into an early morning fire that damaged four semis, their trailers, and a building.

The Onalaska Fire Department was sent to Mathy Construction at 926 Commercial Court shortly before 1 a.m.

Four semis were on fire. All four along with their trailers suffered extensive damage according to police. The building they were parked next to had minor damage.

How the fire started is still under investigation, but police said they consider it suspicious.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact either Investigator Pete Jakowski at 608-392-0285 or Investigator Chad Marcon at 608-392-0286.

Information can also be given via the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers line at 608-784-TIPS (8477).