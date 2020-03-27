Rain will dominate…

Pleasant Friday weather…

Clouds thinned for the end of the week, and afternoon highs responded by moving up into the 50s for most locations. Changes are coming with a major storm moving in for the weekend.

Major storm is brewing…

A powerful low pressure system will come out of the southwest tonight and will exit the region later on Sunday. It will be warm enough to support rain for the region beginning tonight, and rain will fall from time to time into Sunday morning. A few t-storms are possible and rain could produce minor flooding this weekend.

Drying for next week…

Sunday should feature a decrease in clouds later in the day leading to a very mild start to next week. Highs will rise into the lower to middle 50s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden