School district ready to answer concerns from over COVID-19

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Earlier this week, the Onalaska School District released a letter to families that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had been present at several school buildings.

Superintendent Todd Antony declined to comment on the individual, but he did discuss what families are able to do if they have concerns or fears about COVID-19.

"If any of our families are experiencing those difficulties, those barriers, to please reach out to their student's teacher, their building administrator," said Antony. "Let them know about those concerns that they have and we will address them the best that we can through the district resources."

The Onalaska School District is continuing to work the La Crosse County Health Department on communicating any pertinent information regarding COVID-19 to their families.

"School districts take their direction directly from the county health department, so when I receive any information from them, we work in coordination with the county health on what notifications need to go out and how they're worded and what audience they go," said Antony.