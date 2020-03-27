Voting groups, unions sue to force election postponement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A coalition of voting rights groups and labor unions have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to postpone Wisconsin's spring election.

The coalition filed the lawsuit in Madison on Thursday evening. The groups want a judge to postpone the April 7 election at least until Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order expires.

Right now the order ends April 24 but Evers could decide to extend it.

They also want the judge to lift requirements that absentee voters include copies of proof-of residency documents and photo IDs with ballot applications and prohibit state election officials from enforcing in-person voting requirements until the stay-at-home-order expires.