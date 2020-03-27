 Skip to Content

WATCH: House debates COVID-19 relief bill

By ANDREW TAYLOR, ALAN FRAM and LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -- House leaders' plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic's devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system has run into complications.

A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.

Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of traveling to Washington. áMassie hasn't responded to a reporter's requests for comment.

Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are "willing and able" to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.

